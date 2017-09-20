Tributes as champion ploughman, 33, dies in farming accident in Ireland

GLOWING tributes have been paid to a former national ploughing champion who died following a farm accident in Co. Wexford.

Martin Kehoe, Jr, 33, died at the family farm in Foulksmills, New Ross on Tuesday when he was overcome by fumes, gardaí said.

Emergency services were called and medical help was administered at the scene, but Mr Kehoe was pronounced dead at approximately 12.30pm.

The father-of-three’s body was removed to University Hospital Waterford for a post-mortem examination.

Mr Kehoe won a national ploughing title aged just 22 in 2006, as has his brother Willie John who represented Ireland at world championships on a number of occasions.

Their father, Martin Kehoe, Sr has represented Ireland three times in the World Contest and runs the family business Kehoe Farming Ltd.

Paying tribute to Martin Kehoe, Jr, a spokesperson for the National Ploughing Association (NPA) said it was a “dark day” for the ploughing community in Ireland.

“On behalf of the NPA we have sent our deepest sympathies to the Kehoe family who are so well known and considered ploughing royalty,” said championships spokeswoman Anna Marie McHugh.

“It’s a very dark day for the whole association.”

News of Mr Kehoe’s death came as 2017’s National Ploughing Championships got off to a lively start with an estimated 112,500 spectators in attendance at Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

“For this tragic death to happen on the day of our opening, is just unimaginable,” the NPA said. “Our hearts go out to Martin jnr’s wife Kerrie and their three young children.”

“It’s a huge family tragedy and for the wider farming community.”

Local rugby club New Ross also extended their sympathies in a tweet, saying: “The Club extends its condolences to the Kehoe family, several of whom have played with us, on the tragic death of Martin Jnr.”

A minute’s silence for Martin Kehoe, Jr. will be observed on Wednesday at the championships in Tullamore.