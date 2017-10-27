Tributes to Irish filmmaker Simon Fitzmaurice after his death from Motor neurone disease aged just 43

GLOWING tributes have been paid to Irish filmmaker Simon Fitzmaurice after his death aged just 43 from Motor neurone disease.

The Wicklow native’s passing comes shortly after the release It’s Not Yet Dark, an adaption of his gut-wrenching memoir detailing life with a debilitating illness.

The documentary film was narrated by Colin Farrell and has won plaudits for its “uplifting” portrayal of what is a heartbreaking issue.

Mr Fitzmaurice was diagnosed with Motor neurone disease in 2008, when he was given just four years to live.

The diagnosis came just weeks after his second short film, The Sound of People, was nominated for an award at the Sundance Film Festival.

Sadly in recent years, Mr Fitzmaurice was only able to communicate via a computer.

We’re just crushed. Simon represents all that is good and beautiful worth fighting for in this world. Our thoughts are with Ruth, his kids and the Fitzmaurice clan. — Frankie Fenton (@FrankieFenton) October 27, 2017

Sad to hear the passing of Simon Fitzmaurice. It’s Not Yet Dark is still in the cinemas. Go see it. — Gavin Burke (@CineramaGav) October 27, 2017

So sad to hear of the passing of Simon Fitzmaurice, such an inspirational and talented filmmaker and writer. Condolences to his family. RIP. pic.twitter.com/xEqwsKitIX — WildcardDistribution (@WildCardDistrib) October 27, 2017

Nevertheless, in 2015, the father of five directed the movie My Name Is Emily using only his eyes.

The film went on to be nominated for no less than eight IFTA awards.

Simon is survived by his wife Ruth and five beloved children.

Tributes to the late filmmaker have been flooding in on social media, with people lauding his “passion and creativity”.

One fan tweeted: “One of the most impressive Irish men has left us today. RIP Simon, your courage was inspiring”.

While another said: “What a heroic attitude to life and love he passes on.

“His dreams were bigger than his illness.”