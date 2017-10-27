London
13°
clear sky
humidity: 58%
wind: 3m/s N
H 8 • L 8
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Uniform Education Banner
Entertainment | News

Tributes to Irish filmmaker Simon Fitzmaurice after his death from Motor neurone disease aged just 43

October 27, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
Simon Fitzmaurice directed his IFTA-nominated 2015 feature film My Name Is Emily using only his eyes.

GLOWING tributes have been paid to Irish filmmaker Simon Fitzmaurice after his death aged just 43 from Motor neurone disease.

The Wicklow native’s passing comes shortly after the release It’s Not Yet Dark, an adaption of his gut-wrenching memoir detailing life with a debilitating illness.

The documentary film was narrated by Colin Farrell and has won plaudits for its “uplifting” portrayal of what is a heartbreaking issue.

More News:

Mr Fitzmaurice was diagnosed with Motor neurone disease in 2008, when he was given just four years to live.

The diagnosis came just weeks after his second short film, The Sound of People, was nominated for an award at the Sundance Film Festival.

Sadly in recent years, Mr Fitzmaurice was only able to communicate via a computer.

Nevertheless, in 2015, the father of five directed the movie My Name Is Emily using only his eyes.

The film went on to be nominated for no less than eight IFTA awards.

Simon is survived by his wife Ruth and five beloved children.

Tributes to the late filmmaker have been flooding in on social media, with people lauding his “passion and creativity”.

One fan tweeted: “One of the most impressive Irish men has left us today. RIP Simon, your courage was inspiring”.

While another said: “What a heroic attitude to life and love he passes on.

“His dreams were bigger than his illness.”

Brian O’Dowd MPU

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

Recommended for you:
Watch Irish fan’s catchy song backing Conor McGregor, which got the thumbs up from the fighter himself

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post