‘Gary will be remembered for his smiling face’ – Tributes to Irishman who died saving his brother at mushroom plant

TRIBUTES have been paid to a man who died saving his brother at a mushroom plant in Ireland.

Gary Askin, who was in his 20s, died at a mushroom growing facility in Corracrin, Co. Monaghan where he was working alongside his brother Stephen on Wednesday.

Stephen and a third worker survived the incident and were taken to hospital suffering from breathing difficulties but were not critical.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) confirmed to The Irish Post that it had been notified of the incident shortly after 8pm on Wednesday evening.

A spokesperson said: “Three men were overcome having entered a wood chip silo at the place of work.”

Gary died after trying to save Stephen when he became trapped in an overhead industrial bin, according the Belfast Telegraph.

All three men working at the plant were discovered unconscious by emergency services on scene at the McGee Mushrooms plant just outside Emyvale.

Emyvale GAA paid tribute to Gary Askin on Thursday evening, saying a “black cloud” had descended over the town.

“A black cloud descended over Emyvale yesterday evening when the news broke that Gary Askin had lost his life in a workplace accident while trying to save others,” a club spokesperson said.

“Gary was a member of Emyvale GAA Club from the age of ten & played at every level through juvenile, minor, U21 & senior. He was part of the U14 Team that won the county league in 2003.

“But we will remember him especially for his smiling face, witty remarks, good humour, great personality & love of life.

“The bingo & all football matches over the weekend have been cancelled as a mark of respect.”

The club added on Facebook: “We offer our sincere sympathies to Geraldine, Eddie, Brendan, Laura, Stephen, Aoife & his extended circle of family & friends. Gone but never forgotten.”

Separately, St. Macartan’s College, where both Gary and Stephen attended school, described Gary as “a very quiet, well-mannered and an extremely co-operative student”.

The school added: “He made a genuine effort to get on with both students and teachers alike.

“It is a very tragic accident.”

Gardai and the Health and Safety Authority have launched separate investigations into the incident.

A post-mortem is due to take place to confirm the exact cause of death.