Man arrested in connection with the death of Guildford man Mark O’Donnell who died in a suspected hit and run

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of Guildford man Mark O’Donnell, who lost his life in a suspected hit and run last weekend.

On Tuesday 22 August a man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of causing the death by dangerous driving.

The family of Mr O’Donnell, from Guildford, have led the tributes to the 22 year old.

A statement from the family read: “Mark is survived by his loving parents and three sisters who are completely devastated at this tragic loss.

“Mark was a kind and dearly loved friend, brother and son who will be missed by all who knew him.

“We urge anyone with information about what happened to Mark to contact Surrey Police straightaway.”

Mr O’Donnell was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident near the junction with Turnham Close in Portsmouth Road, between Guildford and Artington, after being found with serious head injuries at around 3am.

Police have said that Mr O’Donnell’s injuries were consistent with being involved in a road traffic collision but no car stopped at the scene.

Officers are also appealing for any witnesses to come forward, and want to speak to the drivers of two cars who may have seen the collision.

The first is a large silver saloon, possibly an old-style Mercedes, and the second a small red hatchback.

Surrey Police Sergeant John Davis said: “At this stage in the investigation, we believe those travelling in the two vehicles are potential witnesses to this tragic incident.

“I would appeal for the drivers to make contact with officers even if they feel they have nothing to add to the investigation.

“We now believe the vehicles could have been travelling to the Godalming or Farncombe areas.”