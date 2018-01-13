Tributes paid to young Irish man who collapsed and died while playing football

TRIBUTES have been paid to a 25-year-old man from Dublin who collapsed and died while playing football this week.

Paul Gillen was playing football with friends on Thursday when he became ill.

He was rushed to Tallaght Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

It is understood he had an existing heart condition known as pulmonary stenosis.

Taking to Facebook, his sister Lisa wrote: “I will always look up to you! Words cannot describe the heartbreak we are all feeling! I love you forever, big man.”

She has also called on those attending his funeral on Monday to wear red in honour of his “one true love”, Liverpool.

Meanwhile football club Firhouse Clover called off their game on Saturday as a mark of respect.

In a statement, they said: “The club is deeply saddened to hear some awful news and we offer our condolences to our Saturday team players and brothers, Dave and Ryan Gillen, on the tragic news on the passing of the brother Paul while playing football on Thursday night, which is very hard to take at such a young age.”

Speaking to Dublin Live, Paul’s brother David described him as a “kindhearted person”.

He sad: “Paul was the most caring and kind hearted person.

“He passed away enjoying his great passion which was football.

“He was the brother anybody could ask for and he will be missed deeply.”

Paul’s funeral will take pace on Monday at 10am in the Church of the Holy Spirit, Ballyroan.