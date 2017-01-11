Tributes pour in for Coventry Celtic fan Colm Gleeson who died in crash on M6

Tributes have poured in for a young man from Coventry who died on the M6 in the early hours of Monday, January 9.

Colm Gleeson, 26, a Celtic fan from Coventry, was travelling southbound on the M6 with a female passenger, 46, at 1.50am.

The incident occurred close to Corley Service Station and both were declared dead at the scene of the single vehicle collision.

Warwickshire police are carrying out enquiries to establish the cause of the collision.

Family and friends of the 26-year-old took to social media to pay tribute to the “amazing and funny” man.

Such a shock rip my friend Colm Gleeson life is too short, what an amazing and funny guy, so much laughter shared with many people. Until we meet again 😢💔 Posted by Kerry Humphreys on Monday, 9 January 2017

Another young lad taken too soon.. one of the funniest lads i met throughout school, R.I.P Colm Gleeson you’ll be missed bud x Posted by Anthony Stephen Cooper on Monday, 9 January 2017

RIP Colm Gleeson too many memories growing up. One of the funniest lads I’ve ever met! Posted by Daniel Blackwell on Monday, 9 January 2017

R.I.P Colm Gleeson. another young life taken far to soon 😔 Posted by Kiriya Musbah on Monday, 9 January 2017

Ffs cant believe what im seeing here truely melted my mind mate.. . R.I.P Colm Gleeson .. had some.good memories with u… Posted by Ross Murphy on Monday, 9 January 2017

If anyone witnessed the incident or has information that could help police with their enquiries they should call 101 and quote incident 50 of 9 January 2017.