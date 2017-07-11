Tributes pour in for legendary Irish jockey Martin Molony after his death aged 91

TRIBUTES have been paid to Irish horse racing great Martin Molony, who died on July 10 at the age of 91.

The Limerick native was champion jump jockey between 1946 and 1951 – riding three winners of the Irish Grand National.

His beloved Knight’s Crest (1944), Golden View (1946) and Dominick’s Bar (1950) helped etch his name in the annals of Irish racing history.

Molony also found success in Britain, winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 1951 on the horse Silver Fame.

His successes in the saddle were not confined to the jumping game and he also won three Classics on Desert Drive with Irish Oaks (1947), the Irish 1,000 Guineas with Princess Trudy (1950) and the Irish 2,000 Guineas with Signal Box (1951)

His brother Tim, who died in 1989, was also a top jockey, and statues of the two stand at Limerick, greeting riders on their way out to the paddock.

Molony was retained by Lord Bicester to ride his horses in England, where he had a thirty three per cent strike rate. During his career he regularly commuted between Ireland and Britain before retiring at the age of just 26 due to injury.

So sad to announce the passing of my father & Champ Martin Molony today, peacefully, just short of his 92nd birthday pic.twitter.com/vpylUPM86l — Peter Molony (@Pmolony1Peter) July 10, 2017

After his early retirement, Molony established Rathmore Stud in Kilmallock, which is now run by his son Peter – who announced his father’s passing on Monday afternoon.

“So sad to announce the passing of my father & Champ Martin Molony today, peacefully, just short of his 92nd birthday,” Peter wrote on Twitter.

Brian Kavanagh, CEO, Horse Racing Ireland, said: “I’m really sorry to hear of Martin’s passing and offer my sincere condolences to his family.

“He was an extraordinary horseman, and what he achieved – all before the age of 26 – was legendary.

“He rode in a different time to those of the modern era yet his talent and achievements more than stand the test of time.”

Leading Irish trainer, Kevin Prendergast, son of the late Paddy Prendergast, said: “The term ‘legend’ gets banded about a lot but Martin was a real legendary figure in Irish racing.

“He was a brilliant jockey and a great friend to our family. My father knew him very well and I’m saddened by news of his death.”