‘The most amazing voice’ – President Higgins leads tributes to ‘immense’ Dolores O’Riordan

TRIBUTES have been pouring in for The Cranberries frontwoman Dolores O’Riordan, who died suddenly at the age of 46 today.

The Limerick rockstar was in London for a short recording session when she passed away at a Park Lane hotel this morning.

The cause of her death is not yet known.

Stars and celebrities from across the world of music have taken to social media this evening to pay their respects to the tragic mother-of-three.

Irish President Michael D. Higgins, issued a statement in tribute to O’Riordan and spoke of her “immense” influence on Irish music.

It read: ”It is with great sadness that I have learned of the death of Dolores O’Riordan, musician, singer and song writer.

“Dolores O’Riordan and The Cranberries had an immense influence on rock and pop music in Ireland and internationally.

“I recall with fondness the late Limerick TD Jim Kemmy’s introduction of her and The Cranberries to me, and the pride he and so many others took in their successes.

“To all those who follow and support Irish music, Irish musicians and the performing arts her death will be a big loss.”

Irish band Kodaline also paid their respects to Dolores on Twitter, writing: “Absolutely shocked to hear about the passing of Dolores O’Riordan!

I’m really shocked that #DoloresORiordan has passed so suddenly

“@The_Cranberries gave us our first big support when we toured with them around France years ago! Thoughts are with her family and friends.”

Co. Wicklow superstar Hozier said he was “shocked” to hear of the 46-year-old’s untimely death.

He tweeted: “My first time hearing Dolores O’Riordan’s voice was unforgettable. It threw into question what a voice could sound like in that context of Rock.

“I’d never heard somebody use their instrument in that way.

“Shocked and saddened to hear of her passing, thoughts are with her family.”

American star Josh Groban also voiced his heartache, posting: “Nooooo!! Have always adored her songs and voice.”

British TV host James Corden recalled a touching memory from when he met the singer, writing: “I once met Delores O’Riordan when I was 15. She was kind and lovely, I got her autograph on my train ticket and it made my day.

“She had the most amazing voice and presence. So sorry to hear that she’s passed away today”.

Dave Davies of The Kinks posted a photo of himself alongside Dolores as he paid his respects.

“I’m really shocked that #DoloresORiordan has passed so suddenly,” he said.

“I was talking to her a couple weeks before Christmas she seemed happy and well – we even spoke about maybe writing some songs together.

“Unbelievable, god bless her”.

While 80’s icons Duran Duran tweeted: “We are crushed to hear the news about the passing of Dolores O’Riordan.

“Our thoughts go out to her family at this terrible time.”