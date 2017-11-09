‘He was a true gentleman’ – Young Irishman, 18, dies in tragic road crash

A TEENAGER from Co. Armagh who tragically died in a road traffic crash yesterday has been described as a “true gentleman”.

Ross Carper, 18, was killed after the car he was driving was involved in a single-vehicle crash near to Portadown in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The student had recently completed his A-levels at Portadown College in June when tragedy struck.

Mr Carper’s former teachers have paid tribute to him, describing the youngster as a “true gentleman” who “always seemed to have a smile on his face”.

In a statement on Facebook, Portadown College said: “The Portadown College community is deeply saddened to learn of the untimely passing of Ross Capper.

“Extremely popular with his peers and staff alike, he was very capable and easy going.

“A true gentleman, Ross always seemed to have a smile on his face.

“As a College community, we express our deepest sympathy to Ross’s parents and brothers, as well as to the wider family circle and his many friends, at this very difficult time.”

Mr Carper’s death was the second such Irish tragedy in the space of a day.

A man in his 30s died in rural Co. Antrim when the car he was a passenger in collided with a lorry at around 7am yesterday morning.

The male driver of the car, also aged in his 30s, was rushed to hospital where his condition remains critical.