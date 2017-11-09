London
7°
broken clouds
humidity: 81%
wind: 5m/s WSW
H 14 • L 10
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Uniform Education Banner
News

‘He was a true gentleman’ – Young Irishman, 18, dies in tragic road crash

November 9, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
Ross Capper, 18, died yesterday at the Drumnevan Road junction in Portadown, Co. Armagh (Picture: Portadown College)

A TEENAGER from Co. Armagh who tragically died in a road traffic crash yesterday has been described as a “true gentleman”.

Ross Carper, 18, was killed after the car he was driving was involved in a single-vehicle crash near to Portadown in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The student had recently completed his A-levels at Portadown College in June when tragedy struck.

More News:

Mr Carper’s former teachers have paid tribute to him, describing the youngster as a “true gentleman” who “always seemed to have a smile on his face”.

In a statement on Facebook, Portadown College said: “The Portadown College community is deeply saddened to learn of the untimely passing of Ross Capper.

“Extremely popular with his peers and staff alike, he was very capable and easy going.

“A true gentleman, Ross always seemed to have a smile on his face.

“As a College community, we express our deepest sympathy to Ross’s parents and brothers, as well as to the wider family circle and his many friends, at this very difficult time.”

Mr Carper’s death was the second such Irish tragedy in the space of a day.

A man in his 30s died in rural Co. Antrim when the car he was a passenger in collided with a lorry at around 7am yesterday morning.

The male driver of the car, also aged in his 30s, was rushed to hospital where his condition remains critical.

Brian O’Dowd MPU

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

Recommended for you:
Tributes as champion ploughman, 33, dies in farming accident in Ireland

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post