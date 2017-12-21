Trump given go-ahead to build ‘Irish Wall’ at Doonbeg golf course in West of Ireland

CLARE County Council have granted permission for a sea defence wall to be built at an Irish golf course owned by US President Donald Trump.

Planners have given the billionaire the go-ahead to protect his Doonbeg course from Atlantic storms with a number of man-made dunes.

Trump International Golf Links (TIGL) sought permission to carry out the works last year over fears that winter storms could wipe out metres of the facility’s beach.

The sea wall will cover 600m at the south end of Doughmore Bay as well as 250m at the north end – safeguarding the first, ninth and 18th holes of the course.

A council spokesman said: “Clare County Council has today issued a decision to grant permission for the development of coastal erosion management works at, and adjacent to, Carrowmore Dunes, White Strand, Doughmore Bay and Trump International Golf Links and Hotel, Doonbeg, Co. Clare.

“As per the provisions of the planning acts, any decision made may be subject to a First or Third Party appeal to An Bord Pleanála within four weeks of the decision date.”

Joe Russell, general manager of Trump Doonbeg, said in a statement: ” This decision demonstrates the council’s commitment to support local business and protect the economic future of the region.

“Trump Doonbeg will continue to engage with all stakeholders throughout the construction process.”

He also said that the hotel group would press on with “ambitious plans to protect and expand” facilities at Doonbeg.

TGIL will have to monitor the impact on beach users, local wildlife and maintain a surfers’ right of way as part of the planning conditions.

Mr Trump’s company will also have to cover the 265,000 euro (£235,000) Clare County Council needs to maintain roads and footpaths in the area as well as other public infrastructure.

Several objections had been lodged to the application on environmental grounds in recent years.

Today’s successful application follows a controversial plan for a 4.5m rock wall running 2.8km along the beach – which was rejected in 2016.

According to Trump Hotels, between 15 and 20 metres of dunes adjacent to the golf course have been eroded since 2002.