News

Trump’s former press secretary Sean Spicer coming to Ireland but Irish people are having none of it

January 10, 2018 By  Irish Post
Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer  (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

HE’S previously claimed to be one of the most popular guys in Ireland and now Sean Spicer will get his chance to prove just that.

The former press secretary to the US President will appear on Irish television later this week.

Mr Spicer is due to appear on The Late Late Show on Friday.

More News:

The show’s producers say he will be ‘giving viewers the lowdown on what it was like to be part of one of the most controversial US presidencies in history.’

The Republican aide will be interviewed live by host Ryan Tubridy in what is being billed as an Irish television exclusive.

The former press secretary is expected to talk about finding himself at the centre of a global media storm after he faced the press for the first time at The White House.

He is also expected to talk about why he still believes Trump’s inauguration was the biggest ever and why he ultimately chose to resign.

He has previously stated that his US press briefings has made him ‘one of the most popular guys in Ireland’ – but it looks like he might have some way to go to convince the general public.

There has already been some criticism of the decision to invite him to appear on The Late Late Show on social media.

One post read: “This is sickeningly cringey”.

While another Twitter user write: “As a US and Irish citizen I object to this. It’s bad enough I had to fund a platform for his as a US taxpayer, why do I now need to fund one for him as an Irish one?”

Will you be tuning in? Share you thoughts with us on Facebook and Twitter or in the comments section.

 

featured

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

