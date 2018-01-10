Trump’s former press secretary Sean Spicer coming to Ireland but Irish people are having none of it

HE’S previously claimed to be one of the most popular guys in Ireland and now Sean Spicer will get his chance to prove just that.



The former press secretary to the US President will appear on Irish television later this week.

Mr Spicer is due to appear on The Late Late Show on Friday.

The show’s producers say he will be ‘giving viewers the lowdown on what it was like to be part of one of the most controversial US presidencies in history.’

The Republican aide will be interviewed live by host Ryan Tubridy in what is being billed as an Irish television exclusive.

The former press secretary is expected to talk about finding himself at the centre of a global media storm after he faced the press for the first time at The White House.

He is also expected to talk about why he still believes Trump’s inauguration was the biggest ever and why he ultimately chose to resign.

He has previously stated that his US press briefings has made him ‘one of the most popular guys in Ireland’ – but it looks like he might have some way to go to convince the general public.

There has already been some criticism of the decision to invite him to appear on The Late Late Show on social media.

One post read: “This is sickeningly cringey”.

While another Twitter user write: “As a US and Irish citizen I object to this. It’s bad enough I had to fund a platform for his as a US taxpayer, why do I now need to fund one for him as an Irish one?”

Will you be tuning in? Share you thoughts with us on Facebook and Twitter or in the comments section.

// Former Trump Press Secretary @seanspicer to Appear on The #LateLate Show on Friday //

Spicer will be giving viewers the lowdown on what it was like to be part of one of the most controversial US presidencies in history. — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) 10 January 2018

So glad I pay a license fee so it can be paid for fluff pieces with men who sold their souls — Gary H (@HappyGuyDublin) 10 January 2018

As a US and Irish citizen I object to this. Spicer was paid by the US taxpayer and on our dime he spewed blatant lies. It’s bad enough I had to fund a platform for him as a US taxpayer, why do I now need to fund one for him as an Irish one? @ciarakellydoc — Kevin Lyda (@lyda) 10 January 2018

when i see RTE will welcome seán spicer to the #LateLate show this week pic.twitter.com/wpKY3s1TIw — Eoin Keane (@EoinKeane101) 10 January 2018

How much of your licence fee money is being used to pay Sean Spicer to appear on The Late Late? Are we paying for his travel and accommodation? We’ll never tell. — Not The RTÉ Guide (@YourRTEGuide) 10 January 2018

Ryan Tubridy will suck up to Sean Spicer, Niamh Horan asks us to believe Trump when he claims to be doing good for America, and Newstalk keep a seat warm for Katie Hopkins. And yet, none of them respect us. None of them care. This is sickeningly cringey. — Peter Kavanagh (@TheKavOfficial) 10 January 2018