London
19°
broken clouds
humidity: 77%
wind: 4m/s SSW
H 19 • L 16
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
IP Awards – Save the Date – Banner
Home  |  Sport  |  Twelve facts about Barnsley’s Irish star Conor Hourihane

Twelve facts about Barnsley’s Irish star Conor Hourihane

September 14, 2016 By  Irish Post

Conor Hourihane won the Championship August player of the Month [Image: getty]
Conor Hourihane won the Championship August player of the Month [Image: getty]
CORK’S Conor Hourihane added to his growing reputation as his opening goal inspired Barnsley to a 4-0 away win at Wolves last night.

Since being promoted to the Championship with the Tykes, the 25-year-old midfielder has landed the August player of the month award, scored three goals and bagged four assists.

Is it time he had a chance to impress for the national side?

Here are some facts about the man from Bandon:

  • Being a Cork man, his footballing hero is, of course, Roy Keane. “Roy Keane is a hero in Ireland, but in Cork he’s like a God,” Hourihane told the Journal in 2008

  • Hourihane has twice been signed by Keane, at Sunderland and Ipswich, but failed to make a first team appearance at either club

  • In his role as Ireland assistant manager, Keane has watched Hourihane in action for Barnsley, but he is yet to win a senior call-up

  • He has eight caps for Ireland Under-21s

  • After scoring 15 goals in 125 league games for Plymouth Argyle in League Two across three seasons, Hourihan scored 13 in his first season in League One with Barnsley

  • He now has 26 goals in 94 league games for the Tykes

With the Johnstone's paint Trophy [Image: Getty]
With the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy [Image: Getty]

  • Hourihane captained Barnsley as they won the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy and League One playoff finals at Wembley last season

  • Celtic, Rangers, Wigan and Aston Villa are all reportedly interested in securing his services

  • After taking over as Barnsley captain in December 2015, the club went from the relegation zone to playoff winners in five months, winning 16 and drawing five of the remaining 25 league games

  • Having won a Cork Person of the Month award in July, Hourihane is up for the Cork Person of the Year gong, to take place in January

  • Hourihane played football and hurling as a youngster and wanted to represented the county in both, before focussing on soccer

Cork Gaelic footballer Brian Hurley played football with Hourihane when they were younger [Image: Inpho]
Cork Gaelic footballer Brian Hurley played football with Hourihane when they were younger [Image: Inpho]

  • Cork Gaelic footballer Brian Hurley, who played with Hourihane on the Cork primary schools’ football team, said: “He was a nightmare to mark, he’d dummy on his left or his right and he’d be gone before you knew it, leaving you flat on your ass on the grass.”

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
Irish Roots Magazine MPU

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

Martin Sheridan Ireland USA Olympics 1908 F

Recommended for you:
Ten intriguing facts about the Irish at the Olympic Games

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4137

Subscribe

Irish Post