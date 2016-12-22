Twenty of the best Irish sporting moments captured on camera in 2016
IT MAY have been a year of ups and downs in 2016 but one thing is for sure, it’s been a great year for Irish sport.
Here is a selection of the best photos from Irish sports photography agency Inpho from this year’s most action-packed sporting moments.
From the Rio Olympics to the GAA finals we have shortlisted the images that best capture that moment of agony, ecstasy or just the pure brilliance of Ireland’s sporting moments.
Enjoy…
Tipperary regain the Liam MacCarthy Cup
Mayo’s pain
The ‘Notorious’ becomes the champ
Kilkenny’s 22-year waiting game is over
Kerry stretch Dublin
What Katie did next…
Madness in Rio
Breaking point
A touching tribute to Anthony Foley
Brady left it late
The boys in green
The final hurdle
Up for grabs
Rough and tumble
On your marks…
Coming up for air
A true champion at Cheltenham
‘I like to ride my bicycle’
O’Donovan’s row to success
The defending champions
Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost
Leave a Reply