Twitter goes into overdrive as UK confirms it will go back to ‘iconic’ British blue passports after Brexit

THERE’S been a flurry of amusement and anger on Twitter today after it was confirmed UK passports will return to British blue after Brexit.

When Britain leaves the EU in 2019 the familiar burgundy European Union cover will no longer be included on the travel document.

Britain has had a burgundy passport since the 1980s.

Earlier this year a £490million contract to produce a new design for the document was announced.

Immigration Minister @BrandonLewis announces return of blue British passport after #Brexit, in a move symbolising Britain’s national identity. https://t.co/XgYbUBogwV pic.twitter.com/q6ZBYuq5CT — Home Office (@ukhomeoffice) 22 December 2017

In April, the Home Office issued a tender for the project due to last a decade.

Today, Minister of State for the Home Office Brandon Lewis said the new passport would be the most high-tech and secure ever seen.

It will be ‘more resistant to fraud and forgery’, he added.

Our new UK passport will be the most high tech & secure we have ever seen. Making it more resistant to fraud & forgery. #keepingussafe #britishblue #passport pic.twitter.com/XxAyQfU4Xp — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonLewis) 22 December 2017

Minister Lewis also said he was delighted to see the return of the ‘iconic’ British passport.

“We’re returning to that classic iconic British blue passport, dark blue with gold embossing,” he said.

“I know for many people that’s a valued travel companion of the past and people have fond memories, but the new one will also be the most technologically advanced and one of the most secure passports in the world with new security measures in it, making sure we keep our country safe.”

Twitter has been having a field day over the news, take a look…

There’s good news and bad news. The bad news is that you’ve lost the automatic right to live and work in 27 EU countries. The good news is that your passport is now blue. https://t.co/rZfSDjWilD — George Eaton (@georgeeaton) 22 December 2017

“You can have a maroon passport that allows you to travel freely across 28 countries, or a blue one which allows you to travel freely through one. Which do you prefer?”

The fool: “Blue one, please” — David Schneider (@davidschneider) 22 December 2017

A country that would spend £500m to change the colour of a passport while children sleep on the streets is a country whose priorities are wholly out of whack. https://t.co/h8omuRjNr5 — James Caan CBE (@jamescaan) 22 December 2017

“Now, you can either have the Blue Passport or you can trade it all in for what’s in this box.” pic.twitter.com/8AsSWiVrB5 — Mollie Goodfellow 🤶🏻 (@hansmollman) 22 December 2017

Dear Diary, September 2019: “Renew nice burgundy passport before the Alan Partridge blue.” pic.twitter.com/6m7NxfElsl — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) 22 December 2017

Brandon Lewis described a passport as a “travelling companion” on Radio 4 this morning, so I’m gathering all my old passports and we’re all going on a really cheerful holiday together. — paul gannon (@paulgannonbike) 22 December 2017

A reminder that some of us already had a blue passport, which Brexit is putting at risk pic.twitter.com/0yftJ4CvHT — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) 22 December 2017

The new blue passport looks literally nothing like the old blue passport, which half the country couldn’t remember anyway. Well done, everyone. 🙄🇪🇺 — Sali Hughes (@salihughes) 22 December 2017

Blue passports matter to people who think the Pub Landlord & Alan Partridge are role models not piss takes. People like Brandon Lewis https://t.co/MPmRhKcmPo — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) 22 December 2017

“What does this new passport do?”

“It’s blue.”

“Can I use it to travel freely and work in 26 neighbouring countries?”

“No – but look, it’s blue.” — John O’Farrell (@mrjohnofarrell) 22 December 2017