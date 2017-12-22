London
Twitter goes into overdrive as UK confirms it will go back to ‘iconic’ British blue passports after Brexit

December 22, 2017 By  Irish Post
The return of British blue on UK passports has been confirmed (Photo Illustration by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

THERE’S been a flurry of amusement and anger on Twitter today after it was confirmed UK passports will return to British blue after Brexit.

When Britain leaves the EU in 2019 the familiar burgundy European Union cover will no longer be included on the travel document.

Britain has had a burgundy passport since the 1980s.

Earlier this year a £490million contract to produce a new design for the document was announced.

In April, the Home Office issued a tender for the project due to last a decade.

Today, Minister of State for the Home Office Brandon Lewis said the new passport would be the most high-tech and secure ever seen.

It will be ‘more resistant to fraud and forgery’, he added.

Minister Lewis also said he was delighted to see the return of the ‘iconic’ British passport.

“We’re returning to that classic iconic British blue passport, dark blue with gold embossing,” he said.

“I know for many people that’s a valued travel companion of the past and people have fond memories, but the new one will also be the most technologically advanced and one of the most secure passports in the world with new security measures in it, making sure we keep our country safe.”

Twitter has been having a field day over the news, take a look…

