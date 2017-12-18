Two dead, three hospitalised following early morning blaze at luxury hotel

TWO people have died and a further five hospitalised following a fire at a luxury hotel in Scotland.

Emergency services responded to the fire at Cameron House Hotel shortly before 7am this morning, where more than 200 guests were evacuated from the hotel.

Police Scotland said one person was pronounced dead at the scene while another person died after being taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley.

It’s understood the two deceased were guests at the hotel.

Very sad to see the awful fire destroying Cameron House, Loch Lomond. Have some wonderful memories of great trips there pic.twitter.com/EFasBUNADB — Alan Hardy (@Bigalanh5) December 18, 2017

Three other people, including a child, were taken to Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

Police Scotland said the hotel, near Balloch, had been extensively damaged and a number of guests were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers remain at the scene and are working with other emergency services to establish the exact circumstances of the incident.”

She added that a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Guests currently are being sheltered in Cameron House’s Boathouse restaurant while the situation is ongoing.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it had deployed 12 appliances to the scene.

A spokeswoman said firefighters had been searching the building while fighting the fire using powerful water jets.

Cameron House is one of Scotland’s most luxurious hotels, with views across Loch Lomond.

On Twitter, the hotel said the fire was within the main building of the hotel.