Two Donegal men found with £500,000 worth of drugs in Belfast are jailed

TWO men from Co. Donegal will serve three years in jail after being found in possession of half-a-million pounds’ worth of drugs in Belfast.

The pair were caught as part of an ongoing investigation into an organised crime gang in Derry.

Dominic Porter, 32, from Lifford and Conrad Clarke, 29, from St Johnston were each sentenced to six years for possession of cocaine with intent to supply and three years for possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

The sentences will run concurrently, with half to be served on licence, meaning they will spent three years behind bars before being released.

The pair were sentenced this week at Laganside Crown Court in Belfast.

On February 8 this year, Porter and Clarke were travelling in a Vauxhall Insignia in Belfast city centre when it was stopped by police.

A search of the vehicle revealed a bin bag containing packages of high-purity Class A cocaine and herbal cannabis, with an estimated street value in excess of £500,000.

The car was stopped as part of a proactive investigation into a Derry-based organised crime gang that is involved in major drugs supply and money laundering.

‘There will be no hiding place’

Detective Inspector Tom McClure of the PSNI said the drugs seizure and subsequent arrests would deal a major blow to the gang.

“This was a significant and large haul of drugs recovered by our officers as part of a proactive operation targeting criminals intent on making money from illicit drugs,” said DI McClure.

“There is no doubt that this operation, which resulted in these two men being brought before the courts today, struck a blow to the activities of an organised gang involved in serious drug criminality.

“The PSNI is committed to making Northern Ireland a hostile environment for those in our community who are involved in serious drug crimes and those involved are warned that we will seek to identify them, arrest them and place them before the courts.

“There will be no hiding place for them.

“I want to thank our colleagues in An Garda Síochána for their assistance during the course of this investigation.”