London
19°
broken clouds
humidity: 77%
wind: 4m/s SSW
H 19 • L 16
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
IP Awards – Save the Date – Banner
Home  |  Entertainment  |  Two female Gardaí filmed bopping along to the music at Ireland’s Electric Picnic festival

Two female Gardaí filmed bopping along to the music at Ireland’s Electric Picnic festival

September 7, 2016 By  Pearse Corcoran
The pair were caught on camera dancing away (Source Facebook)
The pair were caught on camera dancing away (Source Facebook)

TWO female Gardaí were filmed taking a break from keeping the peace at Electric Picnic to dance along with other festival goers at the weekend.

The annual music festival that takes place in Stradbally in Laois attracts 55,000 music lovers and revellers from all around Ireland.

At the main stage on Friday, pop group ABC were performing a set that included their hit song The Look of Love.

Two female Gardaí who were there to keep an eye on any crowd trouble decided to join in with the dancing and got caught on camera.

Watch them having a bop below…

 

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
IP Awards – Save the Date – MPU

ABOUT 

DogDancer_featured

Recommended for you:
A teenager is teaching her dog to Irish dance and she’s actually pretty good

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4137

Subscribe

Irish Post