Two female Gardaí filmed bopping along to the music at Ireland’s Electric Picnic festival

TWO female Gardaí were filmed taking a break from keeping the peace at Electric Picnic to dance along with other festival goers at the weekend.
The annual music festival that takes place in Stradbally in Laois attracts 55,000 music lovers and revellers from all around Ireland.
At the main stage on Friday, pop group ABC were performing a set that included their hit song The Look of Love.
Two female Gardaí who were there to keep an eye on any crowd trouble decided to join in with the dancing and got caught on camera.
Watch them having a bop below…
Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
Leave a Reply