Two and half year old Irish kid tells us what he thinks of Taoiseach Enda Kenny

MOST PEOPLE are pretty cynical about our politicians, and even more of the ones who run the country.

Ireland’s Taoiseach Enda Kenny isn’t the most well-liked of leaders, but he has one fan.

That’s two and half-year-old Cork lad Finn, who is under the impression that the Taoiseach hs been kind enough to give him a loan.

When Finn’s uncle, actor Tadhg Hickey and co-owner of CCCahoots, asks his nephew for some details however, the story takes an unexpected turn.

Finn explains that Enda Kenny gave him a loan of twenty euros, but he gave it to a dog in a chipper when he was there with his mum. You kinda need to hear him say it…

Watch the video for yourself here…

Enda KennyEnda Kenny often gets a hard time. But according to our Finn, Enda’s actually bang on… Posted by CCCahoots on Wednesday, September 7, 2016