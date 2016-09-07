London
19°
broken clouds
humidity: 77%
wind: 4m/s SSW
H 19 • L 16
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
IP Awards – Save the Date – Banner
Home  |  Uncategorized  |  Two and half year old Irish kid tells us what he thinks of Taoiseach Enda Kenny

Two and half year old Irish kid tells us what he thinks of Taoiseach Enda Kenny

September 7, 2016 By  Katy Harrington

kid-n

MOST PEOPLE are pretty cynical about our politicians, and even more of the ones who run the country.

Ireland’s Taoiseach Enda Kenny isn’t the most well-liked of leaders, but he has one fan.

That’s two and half-year-old Cork lad Finn, who is under the impression that the Taoiseach hs been kind enough to give him a loan.

When Finn’s uncle, actor Tadhg Hickey and co-owner of CCCahoots, asks his nephew for some details however, the story takes an unexpected turn.

Finn explains that Enda Kenny gave him a loan of twenty euros, but he gave it to a dog in a chipper when he was there with his mum. You kinda need to hear him say it…

Watch the video for yourself here…

Enda KennyEnda Kenny often gets a hard time. But according to our Finn, Enda’s actually bang on…

Posted by CCCahoots on Wednesday, September 7, 2016

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
London Irish Singles – September MPU

Katy Harrington
ABOUT 

Katy Harrington is Digital and Features Editor at The Irish Post. Follow her on Twitter @tweetkatyh

Conor McGregor posing for ESPN Magazine (Twitter)

Recommended for you:
Ireland’s MMA star Conor McGregor takes off all his clothes to pose in the nip for ESPN Magazine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4137

Subscribe

Irish Post