Two Irishmen arrested in Germany after injuring 95-year-old woman while kicking her door in

TWO Irishmen have been arrested in Germany after injuring a 95-year-old woman by kicking her door in.

The pensioner sustained head and leg injuries when the men mistook her apartment for their own.

She was taken to hospital following the incident at around 3.15am on Monday.

The Irish pair, aged 34 and 42, had been on a night out in Hannover when they returned from a local fair to the apartment block where they were staying.

After mistaking the pensioner’s home for their own they banged on her front door.

Police said she was standing behind the door and looking through the peephole when it was kicked in.

A spokeswoman told the Irish Sun: “The two guys were drunk and they went to where they were staying.

“They were on the wrong floor and at the wrong door. They knocked on the door and there was a very old woman, 95 years old, inside.

“She was at the door and they kicked in the door and the woman fell to the floor.

“Police came and arrested the two guys.”

The woman was later given the all clear after being taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

The Irishmen were temporarily held on suspicion of trespass, property damage and assault.

They were later released without charge on the direction of a local magistrate.

The pair have been allowed to return home to Ireland while the German authorities decide whether to take action against them.