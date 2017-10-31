Two men guilty of manslaughter of Irishman stabbed to death on London street

TWO men have been found guilty of the manslaughter of Irishman Damien McLaughlin in London following a trial at the Old Bailey.



Eduardo Embalo, 18, of Dowsett Road, N17 and Andre Joseph, 25, of High Street, Enfield, were found not guilty of murder, but guilty of manslaughter and possession of an offensive weapon.

Both men will be sentenced at the Old Bailey tomorrow, November 1.

During the trial jurors had been told that witnesses to the attack included a boy who was walking his Alsatian dog and a woman living in a nearby flat who recorded part of it on her mobile phone.

Jurors were also told the victim, who had come to Britain as a child with his two parents and two siblings, had been ‘in trouble with police for most of his life’.

Mr McLaughlin, who worked as a plumber for Speedy Jet Drainage and lived with his wife and son at their home in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, had been jailed for 15 years in 2007 for a series of violent burglaries.

He was released from prison in 2015.

Following the men’s convictions today, Mr McLaughlin’s family praised those who came forward to secure the convictions.

“There are simply no words to describe the devastating impact losing Damien has had on our lives and all those close to us,” they said in a statement.

“We have lost a loving husband, father, brother and granddad and to lose him in such a horrendous way is still hard to comprehend.

“It has left a deep, heart-breaking void that cannot ever be filled and the sense of emptiness will live with us every waking moment.

“Those responsible for this evil act may be punished for what they have done but the suffering our family has had to endure, and still do, each and every day will last a lifetime. That pain will never leave us.”

The court heard how police were called to Exeter Road, near the junction with Arbour Road, in Enfield, on Saturday, April 22 at around 1.30pm following reports of a fight.

Mr McLaughlin, of Springfield Road, Cheshunt, was found suffering from stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene less than an hour later.

Originally from Co. Donegal, the 44-year-old was attacked by three men shortly after he parked his van with his girlfriend.

A third man Omar Warner, 18, of Marshside Close, N9 was found not guilty of murder, manslaughter and possession of an offensive weapon.

Embalo was located close to the scene after the National Police Air Service spotted him in the vicinity acting suspiciously.

He was arrested and Joseph was subsequently arrested at a nearby address several days later.

It is believed that the victim was known to at least one of his attackers.

Detective Chief Inspector Larry Smith, of the Homicide and Major Crime Command, said: “This was a sickening attack in broad daylight, played out on the street in front of a group of horrified witnesses, including Mr McLaughlin’s partner.

“I can only hope this conviction gives some small comfort to Mr McLaughlin’s family and friends.”