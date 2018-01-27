Two men injured following shooting

A shooting in Dublin last night has left two men injured.

On South Circular Road in Co. Dublin at 9.45pm one man was shot.

According to The Irish Times, the man was shot near Griffith College in the country’s capital. It’s believed he is in his 40’s.

A second victim, a student walking past at the time was also shot in the hand.

Both victims were brought to St James hospital are understood to be in stable conditions.

The incident is being linked to the ongoing Kinahan-Hutch gangland feud ongoing in Dublin.