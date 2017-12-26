London
News

Two men killed after car went into Mayo river in Christmas Day tragedy named

December 26, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
Declan Davitt, 26, and Martin Needham 27, lost their lives in the early hours of December 25 (Picture: Louisburgh Macra Na Feirme)

TWO men who died when their car was swept away in a river on Christmas Day have been named locally in Co. Mayo.

Declan Davitt, 26, and Martin Needham, 27, were travelling in an SUV when it entered the Carrownisky River in Louisburgh at around 2.30am on Monday morning.

A third man, 19, managed to escape from the fully-submerged vehicle and raise the alarm.

More News:

The bodies of Mr Davitt and Mr Needham were later recovered from the 4×4 on Monday afternoon following a major search operation involving Garda divers and the Coastguard.

They were transported to Mayo University Hospital in Castlebar where post-mortem examinations are due to be carried out.

Posting on social media, local youth group Louisburgh Macra Na Feirme paid tribute to the tragic pair.

“Unbelievably numbing day today as we learned that these two fine men tragically were lost in an accident last night,” they wrote.

“Two valued members since the beginning since re-establishing.

“Sincere condolences to Martin and Declan’s families through this terrible time, we’re here for you if you need us.

“R.I.P. lads, two absolute gentlemen”.

Mayo county councillor Christy Hyland said the men were well-known and from respected families in the area.

“Our thoughts go out to their loved ones, their families and friends,” he told RTE.

“The whole community is in shock.

“This is a terrible tragedy to happen at any time, but especially on Christmas morning.”

Gardaí have launched an investigation into the deaths, which occurred when gale force winds and water levels were high.

Initial reports suggested that the car became submerged as it crossed the Carrownisky, before being swept downstream.

Aidan Lonergan
