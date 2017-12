TWO men are missing in the west of Ireland after an SUV entered water in Co. Mayo.

The pair are believed to be in their 20s.

The incident happened in the early hours of the morning, around 3am, near Louisburgh.

A third man escaped from the vehicle and raised the alarm.

All three men, who were travelling close to a bridge over the Carrownisky River, are believed to be from the local area.

Emergency services are on the scene and are involved in a rescue operation.