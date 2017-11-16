London
Two men released without charge after being questioned over death of St Albans man Joseph Deacy

November 16, 2017 By  Irish Post
Joseph Deacy

TWO men who were questioned in connection with the death of St Albans man Joseph Deacy in Co. Mayo have been released without charge.

The pair were arrested yesterday by gardaí investigating the death of the 21-year-old in August.

They were held overnight at separate Garda stations in Co. Mayo before being questioned again for a number of hours today.

Mr Deacy, who played for the St Colmcilles GAA club, was found seriously injured outside a house at Gortnasillagh, Swinford, in the early hours of Sunday, August 13.

He was taken by ambulance to Mayo University Hospital and later removed to Beaumont Hospital, where he was pronounced dead later the day.

Gardai say their investigations into Mr Deacy’s death are continuing and they are reviewing all evidence gathered to date.

A post mortem conducted by State pathologist Marie Cassidy indicated the deceased had not died from natural causes.

Mr Deacy, whose grandfather hailed from Bohola, was a frequent visitor to Mayo.

