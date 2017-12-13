Two men sought by police in Manchester following serious assault

POLICE in Manchester are seeking the public’s help to trace two men from Stockport following a serious assault.

Matthew Meehan, 25, and Jake O’Reilly, 26, are wanted in connection with the incident that took place on Sunday, December 10.

Meehan and O’Reilly were reportedly seen leaving a McDonalds on the A6 in Hazel Grove towards the centre in a red VW Golf at around 5am on Monday, December 11.

They have links with the Cheadle, Cheadle Hulme, Hazel Grove and Offerton areas of Manchester.

Anyone with information about Meehan and O’Reilly’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at the earliest possible opportunity on either 0161 856 9770 or 101.

Any reports can also be made anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 08000 555 111.