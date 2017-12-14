London
News

Two questioned over attack on Irish Rail security guard left trapped in car boot for eight hours

December 14, 2017 By  Gerard Donaghy
Arrests made in relation to attack on Iarnród Éireann security guard (Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie)

TWO men are being questioned by gardaí in relation to an attack on an Irish Rail security guard last week.

The men, who are in their 30s and are known to gardaí, were arrested in Carlow.

Gardaí believe they have recovered a weapon used in the attack, as well as material stolen during the early morning incident at Kilbricken, in Mountrath, Co. Laois on Tuesday, December 5.

More News:

The victim, a security guard at the Iarnród Éireann compound, was assaulted by a group of men when he arrived for work at around 5am.

After the assault, thought to have been carried out by at least three assailants, he was then locked in the boot of his car while the perpetrators made their escape.

He was trapped in the boot of the car for eight hours before he was released.

The men are being detained at Portlaoise Garda Station.

Gerard Donaghy
