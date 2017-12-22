Two trains have collided in Vienna with ‘at least a dozen people’ injured

TWO passenger trains have collided in Vienna, Austria with at least 17 people injured, local media have reported.
According to public broadcaster ORF, the accident happened slightly north of the capital in Kritzendorf shortly after 7pm local time (6pm GMT).
Fire service spokesman Franz Resperger said that two train passenger cars turned over in the incident.
More News:
He told ORF that emergency services currently believe 17 people to be injured and some passengers are still trapped.
Two rescue helicopters have been dispatched to the scene, according to the Associated Press.
Leave a Reply