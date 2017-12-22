London
News

Two trains have collided in Vienna with ‘at least a dozen people’ injured

December 22, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
The incident occurred in Kritzendorf in the north of Vienna this evening.

TWO passenger trains have collided in Vienna, Austria with at least 17 people injured, local media have reported.

According to public broadcaster ORF, the accident happened slightly north of the capital in Kritzendorf shortly after 7pm local time (6pm GMT).

Fire service spokesman Franz Resperger said that two train passenger cars turned over in the incident.

More News:

He told ORF that emergency services currently believe 17 people to be injured and some passengers are still trapped.

Two rescue helicopters have been dispatched to the scene, according to the Associated Press.

Aidan Lonergan
