Waxy’s June
Two women from Irish family of eight in serious condition after car crash in France

July 7, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
The Haie Tondue interchange on the A13 in France where two women were injured. (Picture: Maps)

TWO Irish women are in a serious condition after their family of eight were involved in a car crash in Beaumont-en-Auge in France. 

The incident happened at 2pm on Wednesday, July 5 on the A13 motorway in the Caen-Paris direction, according to local news, Ouest France.

The accident, which took place at the Haie Tondue interchange in the commune of Beaumont-en-Auge, involved two vehicles.

The vehicles, an Audi and a C4, collided but the cause of the accident is not known.

The first car had a 33-year-old driver with his eight-year-old son, and both were injured.

The second car was an Irish family of eight.

A 22-year-old Irish woman was helicoptered to the CHU in Caen in an ‘absolute emergency,’ and another 18-year-old girl was also in a serious condition.

The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs have said they are standing by to provide consular assistance.

This is a breaking news story – more as we get it. 

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

