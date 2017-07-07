Two women from Irish family of eight in serious condition after car crash in France

TWO Irish women are in a serious condition after their family of eight were involved in a car crash in Beaumont-en-Auge in France.

The incident happened at 2pm on Wednesday, July 5 on the A13 motorway in the Caen-Paris direction, according to local news, Ouest France.

The accident, which took place at the Haie Tondue interchange in the commune of Beaumont-en-Auge, involved two vehicles.

The vehicles, an Audi and a C4, collided but the cause of the accident is not known.

The first car had a 33-year-old driver with his eight-year-old son, and both were injured.

The second car was an Irish family of eight.

A 22-year-old Irish woman was helicoptered to the CHU in Caen in an ‘absolute emergency,’ and another 18-year-old girl was also in a serious condition.

The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs have said they are standing by to provide consular assistance.

This is a breaking news story – more as we get it.