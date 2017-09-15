Two young Irish women found dead in unrelated incidents were beaten to death, inquest told

AN INQUEST into the violent deaths of two women in unrelated incidents have taken place in Ireland.

Nicola Collins, 38, and Amy McCarthy, 22, were found dead within a month of each other in Cork earlier this year.

Mum-of-three Ms Collins, originally from Tralee in Co. Kerry, was found dead in an apartment on the north side of Cork city in the early hours of March 27.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster gave the cause of death as brain swelling with traumatic subdural haemorrhage and diffused axonal injury due to blunt-force trauma to the head at Cork Coroner’s Court.

The court agreed to adjourn proceedings until Gardai have completed their investigation into Ms Collins’ death.

Garda Inspector Declan O’Sullivan said they have charged someone in connection with the killing.

Mourners at Ms Collins’ funeral, in Tralee, were told by her sister Carly: “My sister did not know how beautiful she was, both inside and out.

“She probably even blames herself now. But, Nicola, this was in no way your fault.”

The inquest into the death of Amy McCarthy found the 22-year-old died from a combination of blunt force trauma to the head with brain swelling and subdural haemorrhage due to multiple blows.

Some of her injuries were associated with manual strangulation, complicated by acute alcohol intoxication.

She was found dead on the second floor of a vacant office block on Sheares Street in Cork city centre on April 30.

Inspector O’Sullivan told the court that their investigation into Ms McCarthy’s death is almost complete and was granted an adjournment.

Ms McCarthy’s sister, Hayley, told mourners at her funeral that “if love could have saved Amy, she would have lived forever.”