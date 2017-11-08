UK and Ireland set for coldest winter of the decade

IS it just us or has it got an awful lot colder this week?

Well, you’re going to want to start stocking up on hot water bottles as it’s only going to get worse according to national forecasters in the UK and Ireland.

Meteorologists are predicting that this November and December will provide the harshest winter since the big freeze of 2010, and possibly even the coldest on record.

Britain is just two weeks away from an ‘Arctic mega freeze’, which will bring -10C temperatures to some parts of the UK as well as heavy snowfall.

According to Piers Corbyn, forecaster for WeatherAction, we’re grand for the next week or two, with conditions staying fairly mild. By god are we in for it when it comes to the end of the month, however, as a “displaced Polar vortex” spills freezing air across the country. We’re not quite sure what a displaced Polar vortex is but it certainly doesn’t sound warm.

Poor old Scotland and parts of Northern Ireland will bear the brunt of the freezing conditions as the Arctic winds will reach them both first.

Let’s focus on the more immediate future for a second though shall we?, Met Eireann have stated that Thursday is set to be the coldest day of the week so far, with the addition of persistent rain hitting the majority of the country from Thursday right into the weekend.

There is one positive that can be taken from all of this bitter news, as the chances of us getting a White Christmas this year are much higher than they have been in recent winters.

Ladbrokes have slashed their odds of a White Christmas in the UK from 2/1 to 5/6, while Paddy Power has the odds of it snowing on the big day in Dublin at 5/1, and Belfast at 4/1.