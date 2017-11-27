London
2°
moderate rain
humidity: 86%
wind: 6m/s NNE
H 2 • L 1
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Tourism Ireland Banner
News

UKIP MEP Gerard Batten: ‘Ireland is like the weakest kid in the playground sucking up to the EU bullies.’

November 27, 2017 By  Ryan Price
Gerard Batton pictured at a UKIP party conference. (Picture: Getty Images)

INEVITABLY, Irish people have reacted unfavorably to the British politician’s comments.

UKIP Member of the European Parliament for London and Brexit spokesman, Gerard Batten, has launched a scathing Twitter attack on Ireland, referring to it as a “tiny country that relies on UK for its existence”.

The comments come in light of the announcement that a final decision on the Northern Irish border cannot be made until a UK-EU trade deal has been agreed.

More News:

Batten, who also believes the European Union was conceived by Nazi Germany, suggests the Bilderberg Group is a “shadow world government”, and wants to ban the building of new mosques, made the imperialist comments on Twitter and insisted the country “relies on the UK for its existence”.

Considering Britain’s imperialist history with Ireland, the tweets drew widespread criticism and condemnation.

Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney dismissed the claim that Ireland was threatening the UK, but insisted his country must be protected in the Brexit process.

He said: “Ireland is not threatening anybody, least of all a friend, but we remain resolute in our insistence on a sensible way through Brexit that protects Ireland.”

MEP Batten has an entirely different idea on the matter.

Ireland’s most famous drag queen and gay rights activist Panti Bliss had this to say:

Well said Panti.

In response to Mr Batten’s tweets, UKIP head of delegation Ray Finch MEP said:“Mr Batten’s late night tweets do not reflect UKIP policy or sentiment on this issue.

“We wish to maintain free trade and free movement between the North and South of Ireland, full stop.

“All political parties, North and South, in Ireland and in Britain wish to continue free movement and free trade within and between these islands.

“The only people looking to impose a hard border are the European Commission.

“Outside the EU, Ireland would once again operate as a sovereign self-determining State with the opportunity for global Free trade, and an independent foreign policy without membership of an EU army.

“The best way to avoid the European Commission imposing a hard border is to create an equal partnership of independent states outside EU,” Mr Finch added.

BrexitfeaturedGerard battenIrelandnewsletterrpoliticsUK
Tara Mullaney

ABOUT 

Recommended for you:
Irishman who claimed ‘IRA will kill me’ to be extradited from Britain to Ireland for serious offences

One comment on “UKIP MEP Gerard Batten: ‘Ireland is like the weakest kid in the playground sucking up to the EU bullies.’”

  1. Mary Almond
    November 30, 2017 at 10:46 am
    Reply

    If you don’t like the EU mr batten why do you take a salary from them? You are free to leave and grow up the UK exports to the republic more than we export to them. We can always send our goods via rosslare to Cherbourg!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post