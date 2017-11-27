UKIP MEP Gerard Batten: ‘Ireland is like the weakest kid in the playground sucking up to the EU bullies.’

INEVITABLY, Irish people have reacted unfavorably to the British politician’s comments.

UKIP Member of the European Parliament for London and Brexit spokesman, Gerard Batten, has launched a scathing Twitter attack on Ireland, referring to it as a “tiny country that relies on UK for its existence”.

The comments come in light of the announcement that a final decision on the Northern Irish border cannot be made until a UK-EU trade deal has been agreed.

Batten, who also believes the European Union was conceived by Nazi Germany, suggests the Bilderberg Group is a “shadow world government”, and wants to ban the building of new mosques, made the imperialist comments on Twitter and insisted the country “relies on the UK for its existence”.

UK threatened by Ireland. A tiny country that relies on UK for its existence. We should advise, we are free to revoke common travel area. — Gerard Batten MEP (@GerardBattenMEP) November 26, 2017

Most of Ireland’s trade is with UK. If we leave on WTO terms we should aggressively seek better trading arrangements outside EU. — Gerard Batten MEP (@GerardBattenMEP) November 26, 2017

Considering Britain’s imperialist history with Ireland, the tweets drew widespread criticism and condemnation.

Ireland threatens UK? Try multiple invasions, an aggressive plantation, an avoidable famine, 1.5 million having to leave to avoid starvation, deportations to Australia for common crimes for hundreds of years and the rest…. Those are threats Gerard. Wise up. — Ciaran McMenamin (@CiaranMcMenamin) November 26, 2017

Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney dismissed the claim that Ireland was threatening the UK, but insisted his country must be protected in the Brexit process.

He said: “Ireland is not threatening anybody, least of all a friend, but we remain resolute in our insistence on a sensible way through Brexit that protects Ireland.”

MEP Batten has an entirely different idea on the matter.

Ireland is nothing but a subservient client state of EU. — Gerard Batten MEP (@GerardBattenMEP) November 26, 2017

Ireland is like the weakest kid in the playground sucking up to the EU bullies. — Gerard Batten MEP (@GerardBattenMEP) November 26, 2017

Ireland’s most famous drag queen and gay rights activist Panti Bliss had this to say:

Only an ASTOUNDING ignorance of Irish history could produce this tweet. Thankfully, the Irish aren't so willfully insular and so tend not to produce the kind of ignorance you seem oddly un-embarrassed to display — Dr Panti Bliss (@PantiBliss) November 27, 2017

Well said Panti.