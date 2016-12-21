Uncertain future for Ireland’s citizens in Britain as PM fails to commit on status of Irish after Brexit

THE Irish in Britain could be set for an uncertain future as Prime Minister Theresa May fails to commit on the status of Irish living here post Brexit.

The Prime Minister was questioned yesterday by Laurence Robertson, MP for Tewkesbury and the Shadow Minister for Northern Ireland, during the Liaison Committee.

When asked by Mr Robertson if the current arrangement enjoyed by Irish citizens could continue as it is now, with the same entitlements as members of the Commonwealth, Mrs May relayed how she wanted to be clear on how Britain deals with people from “other EU countries.”

“With regards to the rights of Irish citizens in the United Kingdom, do you envisage after Brexit that citizens of the Republic of Ireland will, if they want to come to the United Kingdom, remain in the United Kingdom?

“At the moment, as you know, they have the same opportunities as members of the Commonwealth. Do you think that arrangement will continue?” Mr Robertson asked.

“The issue of the rights of citizens from the Republic of Ireland, as you say, is on a different long-standing historical basis from other members of the European Union,” Mrs May said.

“Obviously, I have been clear that I want, at an early stage, to look at how we deal with these issues of people from other countries within the EU who are living in the UK, in order to be able to give people reassurance.”

When Mr Robertson pressed the Prime Minister for comment as to whether it should be Britain’s responsibility to deal with Irish citizens, Mrs May said she wanted to see British citizens in European countries treated equally.

“I’ve been clear in relation to EU citizens as a whole that I want to ensure that we also see UK citizens living elsewhere being treated on a reciprocal basis,” she said.

Although during the Liaison Committee meeting Mrs May was adamant that Parliament does not want a return to borders of the past, the Chair of the Irish in Britain APPG, and MP for St Helens North, Conor Mc Ginn said he is ‘concerned’ at the uncertainty of the future for the Irish in Britain.

“I have raised this issue of Irish citizens’ status with the Prime Minister and the Home Secretary, and they have assured me they do not wish to see any change to the current arrangements which have been in place since 1949.

“However I am concerned at the continuing uncertainty, and I know many people in the Irish community are anxious about it too.

“I will continue to press the Government to make a definitive statement about the status of Irish citizens in Britain.

“It is a vital issue both for Irish people living here and for relations between our two countries.”