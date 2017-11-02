London
7°
fog
humidity: 87%
H 11 • L 7
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Uniform Education Banner
Entertainment | Life & Style

‘They’ll do’ – Unearthed RTÉ report shows what Irish women really thought of men in the 1960s

November 2, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
These Irish women from 1967 weren’t so impressed with the lads on offer at the time (Picture: RTÉ Archives)

IRISH state broadcaster RTÉ released a treasure trove of historic news clips last month – and the latest to be unearthed is an absolute gem.

The footage – filmed in 1967 – features reporter Bill O’Herlihy out on the streets of Cork asking women to give their honest opinion on Irish men.

And judging by the clip, it’s fair to say Irish women 50 years ago weren’t all too impressed by their male counterparts.

More Life & Style:

So what did they have to say?

“By the time they reach the age where they feel inclined to get married, they’re all old and bald,” noted one passer-by – but it gets even better.

Another complained: “I find those muscular men rather revolting to look at.”

“Considering Continentals now, I’d say there’s no comparison at all” (Picture: RTÉ Archives)

While a particularly cultured lady half-joked: “They’re not as romantic as the French or the Italians. They haven’t got the plausibility of those but at the same time – they’ll do.”

However, not every Irish woman featured in the broadcast had a laugh at the expense of the opposite sex.

“I don’t think they know enough about women, they don’t know how to treat us,” said one disgruntled Irishwoman, while another grumbled: “They’re just out for themselves”.

And one lady even complained about the demon drink in a startlingly familiar tone: “They [men] want too much of a good time to settle down.

“He thinks he’s at his best when you have a jar.”

Things haven’t changed too much in 50 years, then.

Check out what Irish women in ’67 had to say about men below…

Kelly Bar MPU

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

Recommended for you:
Irish man takes makeup lessons for his wife who is going blind

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post