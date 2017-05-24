Union Jack raised over Cork as Belfast City Hall lights up in solidarity with Manchester after city terror attack

IRELAND has paid its respects to victims of the Manchester terror attack with both Cork and Belfast City Halls honouring the victims.

A total of 22 people are now known to have died after Manchester-born Salmen Abedi, 22, blew himself up at the Manchester Arena on Monday evening.

Books of condolence have been opened around Ireland to allow the public to pay their respects to the dead and injured, many of whom were children.

The Union Jack was flown over Cork City Hall as a mark of respect after President Michael D Higgins denounced the “cowardly” atrocity.

The British Flag flying at Cork City Hall as a mark of respect to those who died or were injured in #Manchester last night #corkcc pic.twitter.com/8vA59v43MN — Cork City Council (@corkcitycouncil) May 23, 2017

“Manchester has been home to the Irish and so many nationalities for centuries and at this terrible time I want to send the people of this great and welcoming city not only our sympathy but our solidarity,” he said.

“Our thoughts in Ireland are with all of the people of Manchester and our neighbours throughout the United Kingdom at this time.”

Belfast City Hall also paid its respects to victims of the terror attack, lighting up last night in the colours of the Union Jack in solidarity with the city of Manchester.

City Hall will be lit in colours of the union flag tonight to show solidarity with the city of Manchester #BelfastLightsAtNight pic.twitter.com/U0lIcGqPCU — Belfast City Council (@belfastcc) May 23, 2017

Sinn Fein’s leader in the North Michelle O’Neill signed the building’s Book of Condolence on Tuesday afternoon, before a small group gathered outside the gates for a vigil.

In a statement, Dublin’s Lord Mayor Brendan Carr said: “I was horrified to hear about the attack at a concert for young children in Manchester last night.”

“There have always been close ties between the cities of Dublin and Manchester and I am opening this Book of Condolence to let the people of Dublin express their sympathies to the families of those who died or were injured and to express our solidarity with the people of Manchester at this dark hour.”

Michelle O’Neill signs the Book of Condolence opened up for the victims of the Manchester attack at Belfast City Hall today @moneillsf pic.twitter.com/H8KVqCMoqC — Sinn Féin (@sinnfeinireland) May 23, 2017