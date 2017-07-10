‘Unity is coming’: Sinn Féin Senator Paul Gavan on the changes in politics across Ireland

Brought to you by Sinn Féin

SINN Féin Senator Paul Gavan will be the guest speaker at a concert by Derek Warfield and the Young Wolfe Tones at Reading Irish Club on Saturday, July 15.

Senator Gavan who is Seanad spokesperson on Workers’ Rights and Education for Sinn Féin will be addressing the issue of Irish unity and talking about the momentous changes in politics that have occurred across the island of Ireland in the last number of years.

“2017 has been a huge year for our party and for the cause of Irish unity,” he said.

“We have seen an end to the Unionist majority in the North and a decisive swing in support to Sinn Féin and our policy of building politics on an All-Ireland basis, rather than the failed model of attending the Westminster Parliament.

“Within the coming decade I believe we will have a majority of MPs in the North holding a position of abstention with regard to Westminster. Unity is coming.”

Senator Gavan, who was born and raised in the north of London was at pains to stress that Sinn Féin is not talking about tacking on six counties to the existing southern State.

“Partition has failed the people North and South. Our mission is to build a new Republic – one based on the principles of economic and social equality, inclusion and social justice.

“Our Republic will be the Republic of Connolly and Tone. We are determined to bring radical political transformation both North and South.”

Senator Gavan also stressed the importance of reaching out to the Diaspora in Britain.

“We believe in building real links to the Irish abroad, and giving them a real say in the building of our new Republic,” he said.

“That’s why we are campaigning so hard for the right of emigrants to vote in our Presidential elections. It’s also why we believe there should be dedicated representation for Semigrants in the Senate.

“I’m very proud of our Hogan Ryan Lynch Cumann from East Limerick who have been instrumental in putting together this evening of music in Reading.”

Senator Gavan added: “Reading is a town with a great tradition of a strong and vibrant Irish community. It should be a great night, and with lots of great music and a little bit of politics from myself.”