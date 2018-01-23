London
Uncategorized

Urgent appeal for Irishman missing in Britain for a number of days

January 23, 2018 By  Aidan Lonergan
Missing: Irishman Eamon MacDonagh, 38, was last seen in Blackburn several days ago (Picture: Lancashire Police)

LANCASHIRE Police have issued an appeal for a man missing from Blackburn for a number of days.

Eamon MacDonagh, 38, was last seen in the northern English city several days ago now.

Officers are looking to locate the Irishman, who is believed to still be in the Blackburn area.

Mr MacDonagh is described as being white, with a slim build, short hair and blue eyes.

He also speaks with an Irish accent.

The 38-year-old was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Eamon’s whereabouts is urged to contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log number LC-20180116-0795.

Aidan Lonergan
