Waxy’s June
Urgent appeal to find Irish boy, 13, missing in northeast England since last week

Urgent appeal to find Irish boy, 13, missing in northeast England since last week

July 4, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
Missing: John James Connors. (Picture: Cleveland Police)

POLICE are appealing to the public to help trace an Irish teenager missing in the northeast of England since last week.

John James Connors, 13, was last seen in the Park End area of Middlesbrough on the afternoon of Thursday, June 29.

Officers are increasingly concerned for John’s welfare due to his young age.

The teenager is described as being around 4’11, of slim build and speaks with an Irish accent.

He was wearing a grey and blue tracksuit top, grey jogging bottoms and black trainers when he was last seen.

Police believe that he could have traveled to the London area or to the Republic of Ireland.

He may also have traveled to the Bristol area.

Anyone with any information regarding John James Connor’s whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101.

