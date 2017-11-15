Urgent appeal for vulnerable Irishman Canice McDonagh missing in Manchester

POLICE are appealing for the public’s help to find a vulnerable Irishman who has gone missing from a hospital in Greater Manchester.

Canice McDonagh, 32, was last seen at Fairfield Hospital on Rochdale Old Road in Bury at around 11.15am yesterday morning.

The Irishman is described as being white, of heavy build, around 5ft 8ins in height with shaven fair hair and brown eyes.

It’s understood he is wearing grey jogging bottoms, a red, blue and black jumper, black Nike trainers and a black hat.

Mr McDonagh speaks with an Irish accent and is known to frequent the Gorton area of southeast Manchester.

Police said it is vital that the 32-year-old is tracked down soon as he may not be “acting himself”.

Sergeant Kelly Teece of GMP’s City of Manchester Team, said: “It’s really important that we find Canice and I’d ask people who see him or know where he is to let us know.

“He may not appear well or be seen to be acting himself so I would ask instead of approaching him and trying to help him, people call us straight away so that we can make sure he receives the help he needs.”

Anyone with information on Canice McDonagh’s whereabouts is urged to contact police on 0161 856 3921.