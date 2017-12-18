London
Urgent plea to locate mother and three children missing in Ireland

December 18, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Kelly Lloyd and her three children are described as high risk missing persons. (Picture: PSN)

AN URGENT appeal has been launched to locate a mother and her three children missing in Ireland. 

The PSNI in Belfast said Kelly Lloyd, 35, and her three children are high risk missing persons.

Ms Lloyd and her children recently travelled by boat to Belfast but could now be anywhere in Ireland, police said.

More News:

The PSNI also said they could be accompanied by Stuart Handley.

If anyone has seen Kelly Lloyd or her three children, phone 101 citing ref 884 of 17/12/17.

Erica Doyle Higgins
