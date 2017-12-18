London
US airforce base in Suffolk on lockdown after ‘significant’ security incident

December 18, 2017

AN airforce base in Suffolk has been placed on lockdown, Sky News is reporting.

According to reports people at US base RAF Mildenhall have been told to stay in their offices with the lights off and blinds drawn.

Sky’s Defence Correspondent Alistair Bunkall has said Suffolk Police have an individual in custody.

“It was described to me as some sort of arguments at the base gates. The situation is ongoing.”

