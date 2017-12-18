US airforce base in Suffolk on lockdown after ‘significant’ security incident

AN airforce base in Suffolk has been placed on lockdown, Sky News is reporting.
According to reports people at US base RAF Mildenhall have been told to stay in their offices with the lights off and blinds drawn.
Sky’s Defence Correspondent Alistair Bunkall has said Suffolk Police have an individual in custody.
“It was described to me as some sort of arguments at the base gates. The situation is ongoing.”
Members of the public are asked to avoid the area around RAF Mildenhall for the time being. More to follow shortly.
— Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) 18 December 2017
Police are responding to reports of a significant incident at RAF Mildenhall, further details shortly, follow us for any updates.
— Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) 18 December 2017
