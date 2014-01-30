Commercial Executive / Irish Community / Account Management / Media Sales

Central London (within walking distance of Aldgate, Liverpool Street and Fenchurch Street stations)

£20,000 to £24,000 DOE plus bonus (OTE £30,000) + attractive benefits package

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain. In addition to a longstanding weekly print edition we have one of the biggest global Irish media sites and a portfolio of magazines, supplements and events.

We now have an exciting opportunity for an experienced sales professional to sell the advantages of print and digital advertising and growing events to the SME market. You will manage an existing base of clients accounts, with the aim of growing their revenues and spend. Using a variety of lead sourcing methods, you will also proactively sell to new business clients and form long lasting, mutually beneficial relationships.

You will deliver the best in customer service ensuring regular contact with clients and resolving queries with the utmost efficiency.

In addition to making outbound calls and acheiving daily and weekly KPI’s, your role will include generating advertising quotes, negotiating terms and closing new business deals.

The successful candidates will have demonstrable experience in publishing and media sales, along with plenty of enthusiasm and a drive for success.

You must be highly organised and able to manage your own workload, work well in a pressurised environment and relish working to and exceeding targets.

We are encouraging applications from self-motivated, ambitious and confident individuals with exceptional communication skills and the ability to persuade and negotiate professionally.

In exchange you will be rewarded with uncapped commission, a competitive salary and all the usual benefits of working for a successful, reputable and forward thinking organisation.

To apply for this position please email a cover letter with your CV to sarah.murphy@irishpost.co.uk