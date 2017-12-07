Varadkar’s popularity has risen in recent weeks despite Brexit controversy

FIGURES show that Leo Varadkar’s popularity as leader has risen amid the Brexit controversy.

The Taoiseach’s approval rating has gone up 4 points to 53%, according to research conducted by Ipsos Mrbi in today’s Irish Times.

The opinion poll published in today’s edition of the newspaper also shows that the Taoiseach’s party, Fine Gael, is also experiencing an increase in support – it’s on 36% an extra 5 points since the last poll in October.

Fianna Fáil is down 4 to 25%, Sinn Féin is unchanged at 19%, Labour has not moved at 4%, while the Independents and others are down 1 to 16%.

Varadkar has also become something of a social media favorite in recent weeks, becoming a source of inspiration for memes and gifs galore.

When your mum picks you up from an after session and stops to do her weekly shop on the way home. pic.twitter.com/NXLfQTm66O — Ziz O'Beirne (@Zizzyob) December 4, 2017

The arrival of Varadkar at an emergency meeting in his tank top sparked jokes on social media, with the picture was shared hundreds of times as some on social media could not resist the opportunity to tease the taoiseach’s tank top.

Journalist Anthony Pyne quipped: “Taoiseach Leo Varadkar arrives (from an early 90s rave) for an emergency cabinet meeting in Dublin.”