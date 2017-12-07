London
Derek Ryan – St. Pats
Varadkar’s popularity has risen in recent weeks despite Brexit controversy

December 7, 2017 By  Ryan Price
Figures show Varadkar as a popular leader amongst the public. (Picture: Getty Images)

FIGURES show that Leo Varadkar’s popularity as leader has risen amid the Brexit controversy.

The Taoiseach’s approval rating has gone up 4 points to 53%, according to research conducted by Ipsos Mrbi in today’s Irish Times.

The opinion poll published in today’s edition of the newspaper also shows that the Taoiseach’s party, Fine Gael, is also experiencing an increase in support – it’s on 36% an extra 5 points since the last poll in October.

Fianna Fáil is down 4 to 25%, Sinn Féin is unchanged at 19%, Labour has not moved at 4%, while the Independents and others are down 1 to 16%.

Varadkar has also become something of a social media favorite in recent weeks, becoming a source of inspiration for memes and gifs galore.

The arrival of Varadkar at an emergency meeting in his tank top sparked jokes on social media, with the picture was shared hundreds of times as some on social media could not resist the opportunity to tease the taoiseach’s tank top.

Journalist Anthony Pyne quipped: “Taoiseach Leo Varadkar arrives (from an early 90s rave) for an emergency cabinet meeting in Dublin.”

BrexitfeaturedIrelandLeo VaradkarTaoiseach
ABOUT 

