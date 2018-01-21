Victim of Dublin shooting identified

THE victim of a shooting in Dublin yesterday has been linked to the Kinahan-Hutch gangland war.

The victim of a shooting in Dublin has been named as Kevin Hutch.

Hutch was reportedly sitting in his car in a halting site in the area of Ronanstown in west Dublin before his death yesterday.

It’s understood the gunman shot the driver at point-blank range, killing him upon contact at approximately 3pm.

Two passengers that were sitting in the car with the driver were left unharmed by the attack, however, their driver was shot dead.

According to RTÉ, Hutch was 27 years old before his death, incurred by being shot three times in the head.

A black VW Golf, believed to have been the getaway car for the murderer was found burnt out in a nearby industrial estate in Ronanstown.

The murder of Hutch brings the total count of lives claimed by the feud as 14.