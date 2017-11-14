Victim of vicious Halloween attack named following murder investigation

Luke O’Reilly

GARDAI have named the man who was sadly killed as part of an attack on Halloween night.

A 20-year-old man was rushed to Tallaght Hospital in Co. Dublin at approximately 3am on November 1st following a house party on Blessington Road.

The man was believed to have serious head injuries and was moved to Beaumont Hospital, where he sadly died yesterday as a result of his critical condition.

Gardaí were said to have upgraded the case to a murder investigation after considering the post-mortem examination and arrested another 20-year-old man in connection with the crime.

According to Dublin Live, the victim whose life was claimed in the attack was Luke O’Reilly, an accounting student in Crumlin College of Further Education.

Gardaí believe the young man was killed as part of a ‘one-punch’ attack which knocked him to the ground and caused his injuries linked to his death.

James Blake, a friend to the deceased spoke of his devastation: “”Luke was one of the nicest friends anyone could ever have and everyone in Tallaght would agree, there was never a dull moment with him and he doesn’t deserve this at all…

“Honestly, words can’t even describe how much everyone will miss him – if you knew him you’d know what I mean – and I feel so much for his family and childhood friends Reece and Aaron.

“We’re all devastated and no day or party will be the same without him, we love you Luke.”

All images via Facebook