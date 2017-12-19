Video of passengers being reunited with their families shows the true spirit of Christmas

CHRISTMAS is a time of reunions – whether it be with family, friends or loved ones alike.

The festive season is kicking into full swing, and the Irish diaspora are slowly but surely, making it home to the Emerald Isle to be with their loved ones.

People that haven’t seen each other in a while are to be reunited at airports, train stations and ferry ports just in time for Christmas but one location that always holds emotional moments for people at Christmas is Dublin Aiport in Collinstown.

The official Dublin Airport Twitter account shared an emotional video full of their passengers being reunited with their loved ones at the arrivals gate.

The account said it was a special time of year for their customers: “It’s an emotional time here @DublinAirport as passengers arrive home for Christmas. Here’s a flavour of some of the many joyous reunions in the Arrivals Halls in the last few days. # DUBXmas # WelcomeHome”.

It’s an emotional time here @DublinAirport as passengers arrive home for Christmas. Here’s a flavour of some of the many joyous reunions in the Arrivals Halls in the last few days. #DUBXmas #WelcomeHome pic.twitter.com/gYAsFyliuv — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) December 19, 2017

Are you making it home for Christmas this year? Let us know on Facebook or Twitter.