Wanted: new Keeper of Ireland’s Blarney Stone – gift of the gab required

IF you reckon you have the gift of the gab, then you might be able to talk your way into a perfect new job – as keeper of the Blarney Stone.

For over two centuries, visitors to Blarney Castle in Cork have kissed the famous stone, a gesture reputed to bestow upon them the gift of eloquence.

Overseeing the tradition for the past 13 years has been local man Denis Cronin, who holds visitors as they lean backwards over the parapet almost 40 feet in the air to access the hallowed stone.

Now he is hanging up his keys (the role also involves opening and closing the castle each day) to make way for a new king of the keep.

For the ‘physically demanding’ job, Blarney Castle and Gardens is seeking someone who is energetic, enthusiastic, charismatic and friendly.

And if you like meeting new people, that could go in your favour – the castle had 420.000 visitors last year according to Failte Ireland.

If you believe you could talk the talk, send your CV to socialmedia@blarneycastle.ie by November 24.