Warning to 65,000 people in Ireland after mechanical failure at water treatment plant

A WARNING has been issued to 65,000 people in Ireland to boil their water after a mechanical failure at a water treatment plant.

The warning, a boil water notice, was issued this evening by Irish Water for residents located in the Wicklow and south Dublin areas.

All water must be boiled for drinking, drinks made with water, preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating, the brushing of teeth, making of ice – discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges and make ice from cooled boiled water.

Irish Water said the advisory has been put in place as a precautionary measure to protect the 65,000 people served by this supply following the mechanical failure of the chlorine booster at the Vartry treatment plant.

All water treatment at the plant must have adequate chlorine levels added to the water to make it safe to drink, they said.

The water authority said they will liaise with the HSE with a view to having the Boil Water Notice removed as soon as possible and are carrying out chlorine dosing on the supply today and have put in place a water sampling programme to test the chlorine levels in the impacted areas.

In the meantime, all customers of this supply are advised to boil water before use until further notice.

For more information and additional advice, call Irish Water 24-hour customer care line on 1850 278 278.

Areas affected include:

Ashford

Newcastle including Newcastle Hospital.

Newtownmountkennedy

Kilcoole

Kilquade

Kilpedder

Kilmacanogue including Glenview Hotel/Kilmurray Cottages.

Greystones

Cookstown Road

Fassaroe/Berryfield Lane

Kilcroney

Delgany

Bray

There are also rural areas between Callowhill and Cronroe:

Killiskey

Nuns Cross

Coynes Cross

Prospect

Mount John

Timmore Lane

Dunran

The following areas in Dun Laoghaire Rathdown are also included:

Corke Abbey

Woodbrook Glen

Old Connaught Avenue

Thornhill Road

Ballyman Road

Ferndale Road from its junction with Old Connaught Avenue to Allies River Road

The Dublin Road from the junction of Old Connaught Avenue to Allies River Road and all areas off these roads.