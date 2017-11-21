Warning as Ireland’s temperatures set to plunge this week with ‘polar low’ bringing ice and snow

MET Éireann has warned the Irish public that temperatures are set to plummet as a “polar low” sweeps across the country this week.

Although today is forecast to be relatively warm, temperatures will drop by up to six degrees tomorrow and remain bitter throughout the rest of the week.

Met Éireann said an area of low pressure known as a ‘polar low’ will move across Ireland from the northwest on Wednesday morning bringing showers and frosty weather.

The forecaster explained that temperatures will drop below zero in many parts of the country by the evening.

“Wednesday night will turn cold everywhere as temperatures fall to near freezing in the early part of the night,” they said.

“Lowest overnight temperatures zero to plus 3 degrees, coldest in the north.

“The winds will become cyclonic variable in the north as an area of low pressure, called a ‘polar low’, tracks over or near the north of the country”.

Thursday will also be an icy day with showers, some wintry, continuing mainly in the west and northwest – and even colder sub-zero temperatures returning at night.

“There’ll be showers or longer spells of rain, turning wintry with snow likely on the Wicklow Mountains,” Met Éireann said.

The polar low will continue into Friday with more frigid weather and showers, some wintry, set to return.