Warning issued to pregnant Irish women after baby dies from whooping cough

AN infectious outbreak has claimed the life of a baby in Ireland.

Irish medical experts are warning pregnant women throughout the country to get vaccinated against whooping cough following the death of a baby from the illness.

There has been a recent outbreak of the disease which has affected 11 children, mainly babies under two months old who cannot get the jab because they are too young.

The outbreak has left a baby in County Longford dead and another seriously ill.

Babies are vaccinated against the infection at two, four and six months of age as part of a four-in-one jab at four or five years of age.

Pregnant women who get the vaccination will successfully protect their baby in the early months of life.

Dr Padraig McGarry of the Irish Medical Organisation has warned that the highly contagious disease is on the rise.

He said the “consequences for a young baby can be very serious, even fatal.”

“If a mother has not been vaccinated by the 36th week of her pregnancy, it is still a good idea to get vaccinated.”