Sport

WATCH: Aiden McGeady scores stunner on Preston debut

September 13, 2016 By  Gerard Donaghy

Ireland winger McGeady is on loan at Preston from Everton [Image: Getty]
Ireland winger McGeady is on loan at Preston from Everton [Image: Getty]
IRELAND winger Aiden McGeady looks to have put a torrid season behind him after scoring a stunning goal on his debut for Preston North End at the weekend.

The Glaswegian made one League Cup appearance for Everton last season before a miserable loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday, that saw him dropped from the squad for the Owls’ crucial playoff games.

He has also failed to start a competitive game for Ireland in 18 months.

However the former Spartak Moscow player has hit the ground running at Deepdale after his impressive goalscoring debut.

After sidestepping a Barnsley defender, McGeady took another touch to tee himself up before firing in from 20 yards.

The Lilywhites failed to hold on for a point and are currently in the Championship relegation zone but will be hoping more performances like this from the Everton loanee will help push them up the table.

McGeady will also be hoping he can rejuvenate a career that looked so promising during his time at Celtic, when he scored 37 goals in 252 appearances.

Gerard Donaghy
ABOUT 

